Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2015 --On a mission to give patients a structure for good nutrition that builds optimal brain function, Amen Clinics has a new resource. Kyrena Robinson, PhD, BCHN joins the mental health facility's cutting-edge team to facilitate far-reaching nutritional therapies. Designed to give patients long-term outcomes with tremendous physiological benefits, Robinson will create highly-personalized nutrition plans. This effort will undergird nutritional goals that are described as "a critical piece of the puzzle" and a central player in America's mental health.



Bringing a full-body holistic approach to optimal brain function Dr. Robinson joins Amen Clinics' mission wholeheartedly. Hands-on throughout treatment, the nutritional specialist will consult, support and monitor the results of patients. Without deprivation as a working principle, the good doctor will take into consideration her patient's history, goals, medical reports and brain scan data. With this information she will use the research at her disposal to craft a nutrition plan that's specific to the patient's brain type. This leap forward in fortifying the brain via targeted nutrition is 21st century medicine.



Chief Psychiatrist Dr. Joseph Annibali MD at Amen Clinic – Washington, DC said of Dr. Robinson's efforts going forward, "Our goal is to provide patients with delicious, affordable and manageable meal plans that not only build good habits but also teach something that is undeniably beneficial. Patients will learn to rely on structure instead of willpower. This tact is self-affirming. It builds the confidence and morale that's so pivotal in mental healthcare. We simply couldn't be happier that Dr. Robinson is on board."



For more information visit http://www.amenclinics.com/washington-dc/ and www.kyrenarobinson.com.



About Kyrena Robinson

Kyrena Robinson holds a PhD in Holistic Sports Nutrition, is Board Certified in Holistic Nutrition and counsels a wide array of clients throughout the world from her East Coast practice including everyday warriors, athletes, executives, adults, and children with various nutritional and/or medical concerns. Kyrena provides health-related programs to individuals, groups and organizations spanning academia, corporate wellness, community nutrition and restaurant consulting.



About Amen Clinics

Amen Clinics Washington, D.C., provides cutting-edge, comprehensive, individualized, SPECT imaging, brain-based evaluation and treatment of mental health conditions. Their customized treatment recommendations often include natural supplements, medications, targeted forms of psychotherapy, diet and exercise guidance, and brain-enhancing approaches such as neurofeedback and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.



