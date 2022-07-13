Nutritional Products International Is Expanding Into the Global CBD Market

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2022 --Nutritional Products International announced its expansion into the global CBD market.



"We will soon add CBD and Hemp brands from throughout the world," said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International in Boca Raton, FL. "The CBD market is exploding and NPI is the perfect partner to help brands introduce their products to new consumers."



The global cannabidiol market in 2021 was more than $5 billion in sales, but it is expected to grow by almost 17 percent annually through 2030.



"Consumers are clamoring for CBD because of its health benefits," Gould said. "CBD may relieve pain and reduce symptoms from some mental health disorders."



During his 30-year-plus career, Gould has met in-person buyers at their national headquarters and has sold major brands into some of the most sought-after retail outlets in the United States, including food, drug, mass, online, warehouse clubs, sports nutrition outlets, and home center hardware channels.



"For several decades, NPI has worked with many health and wellness brands," Gould said. "Expanding our CBD division makes great sense. We are the experts in product launches and expansions."



"Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI, has previously worked as a buyer for Amazon and Walmart, the two largest retailers in the world," he added. "Adding CBD and Hemp brands into our prestigious portfolio is logical."



Gould developed his proprietary "Evolution of Distribution" platform which enables NPI to provide a cost-effective path to new markets.



"We offer our clients all the services needed to expand their market shares, such as sales, logistics, regulatory compliance, and marketing," Gould said. "Placing everything under NPI enables us to keep costs down as well as control every aspect of the campaign."



For more information, visit nutricompany.com.



About NPI

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.



Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.