Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2022 --Product manufacturers have many obstacles when they decide to launch a new product to American consumers.



A launch campaign needs at least a sales staff, logistical and operational support, and marketing expertise.



"Everything costs money, especially if you are an international health and wellness brand," said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. "International brands often don't understand the American retail industry or our culture."



Gould said he developed the "Evolution of Distribution" system to streamline the product launch process and keep costs down.



"I brought all the services involved in a product launch under the NPI banner," Gould said. "NPI provides a seasoned sales staff, warehousing, logistics, regulatory compliance, and specialized marketing services."



With NPI, Gould said domestic and international product manufacturers don't have to rent office or warehouse space.



"They don't have to hire a sales team with support staff. We have a Food Scientist to make sure their labels are FDA approved," he added. "We have the knowledge and experience our clients are seeking."



Gould said he also founded InHealthMedia, a marketing agency that specializes in the health and wellness sector.



"You have to understand the products and the industry to market them effectively," he said.



The marketing plan can include social media influencers, strategic professionally written press releases, TV segments that can reach more than 100 million households, and media outreach.



"We also have gotten major general and trade publications to cover our clients," Gould said.



For more information, visit nutricompany.com.



About NPI and Its Founder

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.



Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould was part of a "Powerhouse Trifecta" that placed more than 150 products on Amazon's new health and wellness category.



Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.