New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2016 --In her recent TEDx talk, author, nutritionist and medical scientist Galit Goldfarb reveals the secret to the healthiest diet for human consumption that is backed by solid scientific evidence from many different scientific fields combined, including genetics, evolutionary science, anthropology, zoology, medicine, and nutritional science.



Her talk reveals the true driving force behind her research involving her personal suffering from weight issues, eating disorders and cancer, as well as taking the listeners on an evolutionary journey explaining why and how this is the ideal diet for humans. With clear and simple logic she breaks many health myths one by one explaining why weight issues have nothing to do with the amount of calories we are consuming, that carbohydrates are not bad and do not cause weight gain and that all humans have one ideal diet suitable for practically all of us. She points listeners to the true path of optimal health, vitality, and longevity.



Galit Goldfarb has worked within the health field for over 22 years. While working in different research laboratories and with many private clients, Galit has written eight books in the fields of health and personal development, including #1 Award Winning International Bestseller "The Guerrilla Diet & Lifestyle Program" based on her in-depth research into the ideal diet for humans.



About Galit Goldfarb

Galit is a Professional member of the American Nutrition Association, and the American Society for Nutrition, and holds a BSc (honours) in Biochemistry and Nutrition, an MSc in Medical Science with Distinction, and studied Immunology for a Post Graduate Certificate. Galit is currently doing her PhD in Nutrition. Galit's mission is to spread the word of the ideal diet for humans so that more people can live healthy, happy and fulfilling lives. Galit offers workshops, speaking engagements, online programs, and personal coaching. She is available for interviews as well.



Her TEDx talk "The Ideal Diet For Humans" is available on YouTube: http://youtu.be/2wG3b3ql34A



CONTACT:

Galit Goldfarb

PHONE: +972-52-476-4241

Skype: Galit.gold

Email: galit@galitgoldfarb.com

http://www.predictedachievement.com/contact-me/