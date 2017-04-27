NW Metal Fabricators Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Hermiston, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2017 --NW Metal Fabricators Inc., an area company with more than three decades of experience providing metal fabrication services to the food processing industry, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing company based in Phoenix, Arizona, and serving small business clients throughout North America.



In teaming up with BizIQ, NW Metal Fabricators Inc. hopes to strengthen its existing reputation and expand its customer base with help from an updated website and a more modernized approach to online marketing. In working with clients like the welder in Umatilla County, OR, BizIQ uses a variety of strategies to improve their online visibility. The key element of BizIQ's approach is search engine optimization (SEO), which makes it easier for current and prospective customers to identify businesses like NW Metal Fabricators Inc. when performing local Google searches.



The primary vehicle for BizIQ's SEO focus is new websites for its clients, as well as regular blog content, occasional press releases and more. All content on the new NW Metal Fabricators Inc. website will be produced by trained copywriters and geared toward providing informative, engaging, relevant and timely reading material to the site's visitors. The goal is to increase web traffic as well as to keep customers engaged with the welder's business in hopes of encouraging further sales of products and services.



"Our company has an advantage in being a specialized firm that works primarily in food processing," said Aaron Karlson, owner of NW Metal Fabricators Inc. "But with that specialty comes a need to attract and retain a sizable share of the area market, and good web marketing is going to be the key to our continued success. We're excited to be working with BizIQ to build our business and expand our reach."



About NW Metal Fabricators Inc.

NW Metal Fabricators Inc. was established in 1986 and provides a variety of metal fabrication services and products to food processing industry clients in Umatilla County and beyond. The company manufactures custom storage bins, conveyors, catwalks, piping, tanks, gates and other products, and is committed to the highest quality in both its workmanship and its customer service.



