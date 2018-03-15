Nwave Releases its Per-Space "No-Compromise" Smart Parking Technology

Los Gatos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2018 --Nwave, a leading smart parking infrastructure provider, announced today the North American availability of its Smart Parking Solution, utilizing revolutionary per-space occupancy sensors, a parking-dedicated wireless Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) infrastructure, cloud analytics services, and third-party parking application partners. The technology has already been deployed in the United Kingdom to key customers such as the City of London, the City of Coventry, the City of Reading, ARM Holdings, and Jaguar Land Rover. Nwave’s Smart Parking Solution now enables municipalities, enterprises, and universities in North America to manage their parking assets as never before.



Mobility in today's world begins and ends with parking. Enhancing mobility by simplifying the parking experience and making it as frictionless as possible is Nwave’s passion. Nwave's breakthrough wireless parking space sensors and infrastructure provide constant real-time access to the precise per-space occupancy data needed to reduce the time, frustration, congestion, and pollution currently associated with the parking predicament we find ourselves in. Nwave’s team of physicists has created the thinnest, longest lasting, and most accurate smart parking sensors ever deployed. The award-winning wireless infrastructure outperforms competitors by an order of magnitude in density and range. Nwave's cloud services enable per-space mobile app way-finding, automatic mobile payments, adjustable dynamic per-spot pricing, and automatic overstay detection. The company partners with parking app and management companies to deliver the best solution possible to its customers (Adapted from The Nwave Per-Space Smart Parking Difference, © ParkNews, March 2018).



Nwave has been developing and maintaining Smart Parking Infrastructures since 2014. Nwave's vehicle detection sensors, the most accurate available today, have a detection accuracy up to 10 times that of other deployed parking sensors. State of the art, parking specific wireless LPWAN network service allows these sensors to have one of the thinnest profiles and the longest battery life deployed in the field today. Nwave's sensors take only seconds to install and can last up to a decade without maintenance. The cloud API integrates easily into any established mobile and web framework, allowing Nwave's infrastructure to be leveraged by the broader parking industry.



"We are excited to change the dynamics of the parking industry by allowing our customers and partners the use of real-time per-space accurate data to better control one of the most expensive assets that they manage - parking. We are extremely proud of all the progress our team has managed to achieve in the past couple of years. Nwave's technology is so compelling, it was awarded first place at the Cisco's IoT Innovation Contest in a field of over 150 competitors." Paul Fulton, CEO.



The smart parking sensor concept has seen multiple attempts to create a viable product over the years. General industry consensus is those early attempts suffered from significant compromises in detection accuracy, reliability, and high deployment costs. Years of Nwave's research and innovation has taken all of those past compromises off the table. Nwave’s real-time, accurate, and per-space parking data sensing is now available to create the ultimate user experience and to bring you more opportunities for revenue-generation while helping you manage your parking assets more efficiently. Nwave also helps cities, schools, and business visitors park as frictionless as possible, reducing traffic congestion and pollution.



Nwave is pleased to announce that the company will attend the Parking Industry Exposition (PIE) on March 26-29, in Chicago at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare. For a live demo of the new Nwave Smart Parking Solution, visit Nwave us at Booth 719.



About Nwave

Nwave, headquartered in Los Gatos California, is passionate about working with cities, enterprises, and universities to make our streets more efficient, less congested, and more enjoyable for all. We achieve these goals by leveraging our revolutionary parking-dedicated wireless Low Power Wide Area Networking (LPWAN) infrastructure service, breakthrough sensor accuracy, big data algorithms and analytics, and mobile and web app partners to create a suite of smart parking services for parking resource owners, managers, and drivers. The technology was developed by two Moscow Institute of Technology physicists; Yury Birchenko, our Founder, and Yury Polyanskiy, a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The company is run by Paul Fulton, a serial entrepreneur and past Cisco and 3Com executive.



