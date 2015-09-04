New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2015 --Jace Amaro's shoulder pain and range of motion has not improved since he suffered a torn labrum (cartilage that surrounds and cushions the shoulder) during the Jets' pre-season opener against the Lions on August 13th. Amaro will undergo arthroscopic repair of his labrum in the near future.



The typical term for labral tears in the shoulder is SLAP tear (Superior Labrum from Anterior to Posterior tear). Amaro is likely experiencing pain, weakness, clicking and, possibly, limited range of motion in his shoulder. SLAP tears can occur as a result of direct trauma, fall on an outstretched arm, or severe traction to the arm; but it's common for athletes like Amaro who perform repetitive overhead activities. These activities stress the vulnerable point of the shoulder joint, which is the superior (upper) labrum where the biceps tendon anchors to the top of the glenoid (socket bone).



Sports Medicine professionals theorize that throwers (which Amaro is not) tear their labrum when they have a tight ligament pulling at the back of their shoulder. A SLAP tear may often cause strain on the anterior (front) shoulder ligaments and, as a result, cause instability of the shoulder.



Amaro's orthopedic surgeon may do a few different procedures during arthroscopic surgery, depending on what his injury looks like. Arthroscopic SLAP tear repair generally includes repairing the labrum, debriding (removing damaged parts) of the labrum, and stabilizing the compromised bicep tendon by attaching it to another part of the bone (bicep tenodesis).



Dr. Leon Popovitz, an Orthopedic Surgeon in NYC who did not treat Amaro, comments that, "Amaro's prognosis is excellent since he is not a thrower. Recreational throwers and non-professional throwing athletes also have excellent results after this type of repair. Professional throwing athletes, however, do not always have the same success in returning the same level of performance. We should expect Jace Amaro to return ready to go next season, though."



About NY Bone and Joint Specialists

Dr. Leon Popovitz is head orthopedic surgeon and co-founder of NY Bone and Joint Specialists, a top-rated, private Orthopedic and Sports Medicine practice in New York City. The Orthopedic Surgery, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, and Pain Management Specialists NY Bone and Joint Specialists routinely perform surgical and non-surgical treatments for professional athletes from across the United States and various other countries. Dr. Popovitz and his team are known for their exemplary arthroscopic surgical skill and best-rated treatment plans, along with their top, in-office physical therapy and long term sports rehabilitation processes that return athletes of all levels to their top physical potential.