NYC Based Catering Company ALCHEMIQ Launches Finger Food Catering Service

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2016 --A New York based catering company is pleased to announce they have launched a finger food and craft cocktail catering service, where they design delectable hors-d'oeuvre and craft cocktails for special events. The craft cocktails will give people and their guests a chance to experience a fashionable drink they will never forget. ALCHEMIQ Catering, can design cocktails based on the theme of your event. Everything is prepared in house from the syrups to the garnishes, and if you need private mixology for your event they can also provide one.



The company that provides a finger food catering service for Wedding Receptions, Cocktail Parties, Birthdays, Product Releases, Celebrations, Galas, Holiday Events, and Tastings. You can choose from Passed or stationary hors d'oeuvres, finger foods, tapas, or appetizers for your event. They pride themselves on using some of the freshest local ingredients in New York City. ALCHEMIQ also provides top quality professional servers for your event.



The exclusive craft cocktail and finger food service helps to make any event stand out. The fast growing NYC catering company was recently featured as one of the participating partners in this years 'Spring Taste NYC' event. A showcase of some of the cities top restaurants, chefs, beverage providers and more. A spokesman for ALCHEMIQ said: "The exclusive craft cocktail and finger food service provide a nice touch to any event. "



ALCHEMIQ catering has become one of the most recommended New York City catering companies, and as such has been featured in various popular media outlets. The company who has worked with some very well known names including Cosmopolitan, Google, Patron Tequila. They are happy to admit that the majority of their customers come from referrals from previous happy clients.



The New York City catering company understands how important it is to help make an event or special occasion a success. That is why they work closely with their customers and offer a wide array of menu options as well as additional services to make every event a hit. The services available can be tailored to meet any budget.



To learn more about ALCHEMIQ catering and why they have become one of the most trusted and recommended catering companies in New York City please visit http://www.alchemiq.com/



About ALCHEMIQ

