NYC Based Techno-Progressivist, Creative Thinker, Inventor, and Designer Matthew Waldman Launches Kickstarter Campaign for POTHRA - Used Coffee Ground Decorative Pots

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2013 --Like most design professionals, Matthew Waldman and his team are obsessed with good coffee. Like many designers, they view every process in life as an opportunity to re-invent. There are few options for dealing with organic garbage in a big city like New York. Pulling all these streams together, they spent several weekends experimenting with materials and processes to find a use for the copious used coffee grounds that are otherwise discarded.



The result of Matthew and his team's hard work is POTHRA™ made from resin and leftover coffee grounds. This unique flower pot brings a new use of an otherwise wasted material, turning an everyday cup of coffee into a functional item that challenges this consumption-oriented world with the idea that eco-friendly need not be ugly. Each piece is unique - different roasts of coffee interact with the resin in surprising and beautiful ways, creating a collection of hand cast individual pieces - where no two look the same.



This project will only be funded if at least $25,000 is pledged by Wednesday May 22, 10:26am EDT.



Money raised will go towards:

Multipart compression mold development and fabrication,

Overhead for dedicated workshop space and tools,

Resin for casting 500~1000 pots,

Purchase of packaging materials,

Staff of 2 for fabrication and finishing,

PR and marketing.



As the team has already hand-produced 85 of these pieces for a project for the design destinations New York pop-up launching may 2013, they are uniquely positioned to bring this project to fruition.



Ideally, they want to use a corn-based or a biodegradable resin for this project. They have found that securing a reliable supplier for these materials in the USA is challenging, and hope to create a business partnership to accomplish this.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/13yDrmw