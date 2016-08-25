NYC Child Model Chloe Cheung Seeks Crowdfund Support at Kickstarter for New-Age Kids Fashion Line

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2016 --A sprightly 9-year-old enterprising NYC child model, Chloe Cheung, has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign at Kickstarter seeking support for her new-age kids fashion line "With Chloe". Designed to celebrate the charm & innate gifts in every child, the brand looks forward to inspire big dreams in all kids.



The crowdfunding campaign is geared to raise $7,000 within September 16.



"As a kid model for years, I've realized that fashion is one of the best avenues that enable children to express themselves. Grown-ups dress as they feel but kids actually feel kind of empowered based on what they put on. A cool superhero costume can make any little boy feel like a superhero while every little girl loves feels like Cinderella as she slips into a lovely princess dress. But the kid clothing scene mostly designs to make kids look cute that hardly allow them to express themselves. It shouldn't be this way and I am looking forward to create a different approach here with my 'With Chloe' line. My new-age children tees are meant to unfold the unlimited possibilities in every kid by letting kids flaunt their inner gifts. stated Chloe who is also a budding Olympic figure skating champion".



"But such a futuristic project demands solid financial backup and hence this crowdfunding campaign. Your support would be much appreciated, added Yan".



A much adored model for stellar brands like Calvin Klein, Levi's, Target, Macy's etc., Chloe has co-founded With Chloe with Yan Ting. A young mom of 3, Ting is a professional acupuncturist specializing in healing mental health & pain.



With Chloe is aimed to launch 3 different comfortable and chic children's tees initially, designed by experts. Illustrated by leading French illustrator Izumi Idoia, the "Peace" tee inspires kids to be gentle peacemakers wherever they go. Idoia works for stellar names like Nina Ricci, L'Oreal, Givenchy, etc. The "Mon Corps" t-shirt allows little ones to expand their learning spree beyond their classrooms. The tee design stimulates both language and memory development of young minds. The "Love is Patient" t-shirt would enable kids to spread the great message of love as charming love agents.



The money gathered from the campaign would help With Chloe to start the production, shipping, packaging, and with other related costs to bring the tees in the market. Every earning generated from these new-age t-shirts would help to fund Chloe's ambitious dream to represent her nation (USA) in 2022 Olympics, Beijing.



A cool host of perks are waiting for the backers. These include one hand-written Thank You note from the future Olympic champ, 3 cute With Chloe pins, awesome With Chloe art prints by Izumi Idoia, a combo of With Chloe t-shirt in preferred size and pin, slogan pin and so on. A pledge of $189 means a special BFF package including 6 tees, 6 matching pins, 2 slogan pins and 2 Kickstarter-only art prints. Donations reaching $289 and $399 would also include With Chloe Converse Sneakers along with other rewards. A pledge of $1,000 would be exclusively honored with Chloe Honorary Sponsor Package where the backer will receive a Public Thank You from the future Olympian herself at 2018 US Figure Skating Championship and 2022 Beijing Olympics.



