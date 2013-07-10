Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2013 --It is well known among several agencies including the CDC, WHO and AIHA that any human or animal living in a home or building with excessive mold growth has an increased risk of respiratory disease and other ailments such as asthma, skin irritations, migraines and throat problems. Those most commonly affected by mold exposure include the elderly, infants and children, anyone with existing respiratory or immune system problems and well as pregnant women. A common misconception is that any black colored mold is harmful toxic black mold, however in most cases the mold is of a less dangerous species.



Most mold growing within the home contains triple helical glucan which is dangerous to humans and pets and can become highly toxic to the lung cells. Even in low amounts common household mold is known to cause inflammation in the lungs causing potentially serious breathing problems if unchecked. While rare, toxic black mold can be found growing throughout damp areas of the home.



Toxic black mold releases mycotoxins which at high amounts can become deadly. Black mold is associated with heavy water damage and is a species of Stachybotrys chartarum. Stachybotrys chartarum is a greenish – black mold that is more difficult to remove and can lead to more serious health problems such as bronchitis, ammonia and even thought to possibly cause cancer.



When mold is found growing in the home the most important step to take when ensuring it doesn’t come back is to remove any source of moisture feeding the mold. This includes fixing plumbing leaks, improving the seals around doors, windows, bathtubs and sinks, and repairing any roofing leaks. Mold requires moisture to thrive and when the moisture source is depleted the mold will be unable to regrow.



Mold can commonly be cleaned up using typical household cleaners such as bleach and other chemicals to remove the discoloration and prevent mold spores from entering the air supply, however most household cleaners are only surface cleaners and are unable to reach deep into the mold roots to completely kill the mold. If the mold growth continues to come back or the area of mold growth is larger than a 1 x 1 foot section it is advised to call a professional mold remediation and restoration team to come in and inspect the property for moisture and mold. They have safety equipment and advanced tools and cleaners available to thoroughly clean up the mold and restore the area making it safe for your family and pets.



About Five Boro Mold Specialist Inc.

NYC's premier mold inspection and NYC mold removal company. Providing NYC environmental services for over twenty years. Mold, Water and Flood Damage, Asbestos,and Lead. Certified, registered, licensed, and insured.



http://www.FiveBoroMoldSpecialist.com