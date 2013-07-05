NYC Mold Inspection Company Now Offering NYC Water Damage Services for Hurricane Sandy Mold Relief

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2013 --An established NYC mold removal company, Five Boro Mold Specialist, recently launched a new water damage and flood damage program for people that have been devastated by the contaminated flood waters of hurricane Sandy. As there were literally thousands and thousands of building and homes that were underwater for a considerable amount of time, many of these buildings and homes have been forced to take extreme measures to clean, disinfect, remove, and repair water damaged areas of said structures. Due to the fact that such a large area of New York City was flooded, many of these affected areas have been experiencing increased reports of major water damage, toxic mold growth, and sickness directly derived from the contaminated flood waters of Hurricane Sandy.



The extensive damage caused by Hurricane Sandy can still be witnessed all throughout New York City to this very day. As with every catastrophe; emergency services, government programs, state and local programs, non profits, business owners, other organizations, all the way to the individual volunteer help to contribute donations and philanthropic efforts to those in dire need in their darkest hours. With Hurricane Sandy being one of the largest and most expensive super storm’s to hit the U.S., it has and is still receiving a substantial amount of media attention which has helped cause a domino effect for new and continuous clean up , repair, and revitalization efforts from numerous sources and individuals.



With so many residents of New York City needing assistance with environmental related services, Five Boro Mold Specialist decided to step up their game by completely revamping their mold inspection and removal protocols, by adding new services specifically geared towards Hurricane Sandy flood and water damage, along with creating their “Hurricane Sandy Mold Relief Fund” for low income families struggling with toxic mold issues in their households. The latest addition to Five Boro Mold Specialist’s environmental services repertoire is their new NYC water damage services and NYC flood damage services for Hurricane Sandy clean up.



Considering the amount of contaminated flooding throughout NYC, it is no big secret that the amount of time, effort, and money needed to bring New York City and surrounding areas back to their normal vigor is substantial and will take years to recover from.



About Five Boro Mold Specialist Inc.

NYC environmental services company, providing mold inspections, mold testing, mold removal,flood damage removal, and water damage removal for New York City and surrounding areas.



For more information on Five Boro Mold Specialist’s new water damage services and flood damage services, visit their website at- http://www.FiveBoroMoldSpecialist.com