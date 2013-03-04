Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2013 --After Hurricane Sandy, insurance companies claimed to have received an increased demand in mold inspections and mold removal. Since dealing with insurance companies and the paper work can be really stressful, Five Boro Mold Specialist had designed a new reporting system, which is more user friendly for the business or home owner. The reporting system is also easier for the insurance companies to use and most major insurance companies have accepted it.



Five Boro Mold Specialist has created a detailed estimate special after Hurricane Sandy, which includes a pricing that is easy for the customer to understand. The goal is to create comprehensive reports that address the needs of insurance companies, in order that the customer gets what he needs from the insurance company, especially after the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy.



The major flooding caused by Hurricane Sandy along with the mold can have devastating effects on one’s health. So, it is more important than ever to leave the inspection and the eradication of mold only in the hands of experts and capable technicians.



Five Boro Mold Specialist is BBB accredited and it has been awarded the highest certifications from important industry regulatory organizations. The eradication process begins with an initial inspection and it continues with mold detection, mold testing in specialized laboratories and the development of specific solutions for the costumer’s problems.



About Five Boro Mold Specialist

Five Boro Mold Specialist has over twenty years of experience in the industry of mold and its eradication. The business is located in New York and it has been serving homeowners, landlords, tenants, businesses, schools and others to completely eradicate mold, having a reputation as being NYC’s pioneer and leader in this particular industry.