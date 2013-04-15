Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2013 --New York City Mold Removal Company, Five Boro Mold Specialist Inc., Combating Toxic Mold Throughout NYC By Warning the Public About the Health Risks of Toxic Mold Aspergillus.



After Hurricane Sandy the toxic mold Aspergillus has recently developed when the flood waters came into direct contact with organic substances such as the obvious houses, buildings, and skyscrapers all throughout New York City. Moty Katz of Five Boro Mold Specialist Inc., the owner of a reputable NYC mold removal company stated, the entire genus of Aspergillus mold can spread to many different types of surfaces in your home. Many property owners and tenants in New York City have found themselves in the position where they are surrounded by this toxic mold but lack the funds to clean, eradicate, repair, or even relocate Medical officials have proven this particular toxic mold can cause many health issues with some of the most common health problems including sinus congestion, headaches, shortness of breath, severe skin irritation, asthma, emphysema, and permanent blindness. Additionally, long-term exposure can cause permanent respiratory issues such as chronic fatigue syndrome and even issues with the central nervous system stated in numerous medical reports. Toxic mold can affect the elderly and children in severe ways due to the susceptible nature of their age. No matter what type of mold a person may have in their home, they may eventually suffer from a wide array of adverse health conditions.



There have been numerous complaints with the poor response for help with the toxic mold problem in NYC and outlying areas. With thousands of claims being turned down or delayed to the number of court cases on the rise, homeowners have been proactively seeking help through equity in their homes all the way to seeking relief from charitable relief organizations.



Tenants and renters are facing even higher risks as many landlords are hesitant to act when it comes to mold remediation. When they finally do take action it is in the most inexpensive manner possible, usually leaving the remnants of toxic mold, which will obviously lead to a re-occurrence of the problem. This substandard method of fixing a toxic mold problem has left behind a stink for tenants and residents, literally. The mold roots that are left in the inner workings of walls and floors will reappear sometimes in as little as 24 hours, many times re-occurring with a vengeance. This leaves tenants and renters in a worse predicament than when their landlord or property management company first tried to fix the problem.



Moty Katz of Five Boro Mold Specialist INC. stated, the simple fact that without the proper treatment and removal of mold, which is not spraying it with bleach or covering with special paint, mold will continue to return with the same potential health risks that were present before the supposed attempted treatment. It is essential for mold to be exterminated by using proper methods, technologies, and environmental friendly mold killing products.



While the New York area has always suffered from mold issues, after Hurricane Sandy and with warmer weather on the way, the risk for a mold pandemic became exponentially worse. The only solution to this issue is taking action and removing the mold completely from the source. Simply cleaning the surface will not provide the lasting effects that are necessary for optimum health.



