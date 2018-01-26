NYC Mommy Makeover Plastic Surgery Specialist Now Offering Non-Surgical Vaginal Rejuvenation

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2018 --Dr. Franziska Huettner (a well-known Manhattan, New York mommy makeover plastic surgery specialist) and Director of the Plastic Surgery Group of NYC (https://www.plasticsurgerygroupnyc.com) announced today that she is now offering non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation / vaginal tightening with ThermiVA©. ThermiVa is a popular and effective non-surgical procedure and is offered as an individual treatment or as a component of Mommy Makeover plastic surgery.



ThermiVa is a non-surgical FDA approved hand-held medical device which uses radio frequency to yield results for women who want to address low libido, vaginal laxity, vaginal/vulvar dryness, mild to moderate stress incontinence, and sexual orgasmic dysfunction without the need for surgery.



Benefits of ThermiVa may include increased sexual satisfaction (decreased dryness, reduced internal laxity, increased vaginal sensitivity, more coordinated and stronger muscular contractions, and potentially the ability to achieve stronger orgasms) and a more aesthetically pleasing appearance (external labia tissues is reduced which eliminates "sag" or "camel toes").



Dr. Huettner stated, " ThermiVa is an amazing noninvasive, simple, and quick procedure to tighten loose labial and vaginal tissues, to improve vaginal dryness, and in some cases to help with stress incontinence. It's the perfect addition to any mommy makeover plastic surgery. Women deserve to look and feel there best again after giving birth. After reshaping the outside of the body, addressing e.g. breasts and tummy, this simple, non-surgical comfortable in office procedure can lead to a dramatic change in the look, but more importantly the feeling of the vaginal area."



About Dr. Franziska Huettner

Board Certified: American Board of Plastic Surgery, Board Certified: American Board of Surgery



Dr. Huettner specializes in comprehensive female plastic surgery of the breast, body, and face. The best in class NYC plastic surgeon offers the latest advances in the field of cosmetic plastic surgery. Specializing in Mommy Makeovers, breast augmentation (breast implants), breast lifts, breast reduction, body contouring (including liposuction) and facial fillers and cosmetic injectables.



