NYC Nonprofit SHARE Partners with Melba's Restaurant to Offer Women Free Mammograms

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2018 --SHARE Cancer Support, a nonprofit offering free support to women with breast and ovarian cancer, is partnering with Chef Melba Wilson of Melba's Restaurant to offer free mammograms to women.



On March 21 a mobile "scan-van" staffed by trained mammographers will be parked outside Melba's Restaurant in Harlem; uninsured women over 40 can have a free mammogram performed on site regardless of insurance status. Women who receive a mammogram will also receive a $5 coupon to dine at Melba's.



"We are excited to work with Melba on this important cause," said SHARE's Executive Director, Jackie Reinhard. "Every woman should have access to appropriate screening and healthcare, and we encourage all women to talk to a healthcare professional about a screening plan that's right for them."



Chef Wilson, born and raised in Harlem, has long been passionate about supporting the wellbeing of her community, which has a significant African-American population. Breast cancer is a particular risk to this population; according to the American Cancer Society, Black women tend to be diagnosed with more aggressive forms, and lack adequate access to health insurance and medical care, and are 42% more likely to die from the disease than White women.



Chef WIlson is also an annual participant in SHARE's annual fundraising tasting event, A Second Helping of Life, which brings together the top female chefs in NYC to offer a sampling of their signature dishes to raise money for women with breast or ovarian cancer. 2018's A Second Helping of Life event will be Monday, September 17; for more information visit sharebenefit.org.



The scan-van will be parked outside 300 W. 114th St. from 1:30-4:00pm. Reseverations required. Melba's Restaurant opens for dinner at 5pm. For inquiries about the event, contact Melba's Restaurant at melbascatering@gmail.com.



About SHARE

SHARE is a national nonprofit that improves the lives of women affected by breast and ovarian cancers through experienced peer support, accessible education, and innovative outreach, always for free. It meets women wherever they are, especially in medically underserved communities, with the insight of women who have been there too, creating a nationwide network where women are empowered and feel less alone. Its free services include support groups, educational tools, expert-led webinars and presentations, a national helpline, online communities, and survivor-patient navigation.



About Melba's Restaurant

Melba's Restaurant opened in 2005 and quickly became a neighborhood staple attracting celebrities and locals alike. Wilson's classic southern cuisine is a favorite of critics, having received rave reviews from Time Out New York, Zagat and Thrillist. She is also the author of a best selling cookbook, Melba's American Comfort, and has appeared on various television shows including Throwdown with Bobby Flay on The Food Network, Consumed on CNBC, and The View on ABC.