NYC Recruiters Open New Office Location

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2018 --Atlantic Group, one of the fastest growing staffing and recruiting agencies in the Northeast, is excited to announce the opening of another office located in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.



Atlantic Group, which specializes in providing finance, healthcare, mechanical construction, temporary staffing, IT, corporate services, administrative support, and accounting recruiting throughout the northeast, has additional offices in New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, and Stamford, CT.



"Our new office is a reflection of our growing company and the culture of collaboration we want to continue to promote," said Shilpa Sood of Atlantic Group. "Our goal has always been to provide thoughtful, targeted recruitment research, apply strong business ethics, and combine it all with unmatched industry expertise. All professionals that seek our services, clients or candidates, deserve nothing less than our very best efforts, attention and care. This new location helps us expand our reach and services."



14 full-time employees will work at the Blue Bell location.



Blue Bell is centralized in the Greater Philadelphia Area and home to major business parks, highways and businesses. In July 2005, Money magazine ranked Blue Bell 14th on its list of the "100 Best Places to live in the United States."



In addition the Blue Bell location features these amenities:



A large campus with onsite fitness center and cafes.



Easy access, conveniently located off the Pennsylvania Turnpike and I-476.



Room for growth to accommodate more staff members looking to live in the suburbs.



An alternative for those looking to work with a company outside Center City Philadelphia.



About Atlantic Group

Atlantic Group is a recruitment agency headquartered in New York with additional offices in New York City, Philadelphia, Boston and Stamford, CT. Backed by strong business ethics, the company provides targeted recruitment research and industry expertise to deliver market-leading results. The company builds long-term relationships enabling them to deliver the perfect match between client and candidate time after time.



