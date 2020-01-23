NYC Restaurant Releases Valentine's Day Dinner Menu

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2020 --Copinette, a restaurant located in Midtown, Manhattan, has announced the details of their special Valentine's Day menu. This three-course menu is only offered on Valentine's Day - February 14th, 2020. For only $68 per person, guests can enjoy a romantic dinner featuring some of Copinette's favorite dishes.



Copinette is a cozy but upscale neighborhood restaurant in Midtown, NYC. Their sophisticated menu of American cuisine with a French twist and chic decor are perfect for a Valentine's dinner. Celebrate Valentine's Day in a comfortable yet elegant setting at Copinette with your significant other, friends, or family.



The pre-fixe three-course Valentine's Day menu features favorites from Copinette's dinner menu, as well as special dishes not offered on the standard menu. Choose from appetizers like their burrata heirloom tomato, pan seared scallops, jumbo lump crab cake, steamed mussels, and more. Copinette's Valentine entrees include classics like chicken cordon bleu, grilled branzino, and seafood linguine. They are also offering a New York sirloin steak for two, served with scalloped potatoes and broccoli rabe. For dessert, choose from red velvet cake, peach melba, black raspberry ombre cake, or a warm chocolate bourbon cake.



Copinette is excited to share this romantic holiday with their guests. "Copinette is the perfect romantic setting for the holiday dinner," says Amy, the owner. "Seating is available in our elegant dining room with feminine touches. Enjoy our menu alongside our noteworthy wines, featuring North American, French, and Italian regions"



To reserve your table for Valentine's Day, call or visit https://copinettenyc.com/.



About Copinette

Copinette is a restaurant in Midtown, NYC that serves elegant American cuisine with a French twist. Their refined space is decorated with feminine details and modern decor, creating an upscale but comfortable atmosphere. Copinette NYC serves brunch, lunch, dinner, and drinks, including an extensive wine list. They can also accommodate private parties. Visit their website to make a reservation or learn more.



Copinette

891 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10022

(212) 903-4001

https://copinettenyc.com/