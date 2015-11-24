NYC Tech Firm Stride Wins 3 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2015 --NYC Tech Firm Stride won three Stevie Awards at the 12th annual ceremony in New York City on November 13th. The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are the world's most coveted honor, chosen among more than 1,300 nominations from 26 countries.



Candidates go through a rigorous process of judging to win a Stevie Award. After submitting an application, nominations are first selected as finalists by the average scores of more than 120 first-round judges. Finalists are then reviewed again by more than 40 members of five specialized judging committees.



The three Stevie Awards given to Stride and its members include:



GOLD STEVIE WINNER: Female Entrepreneur of the Year – Business Products – 11+ Employees (Debbie Madden, CEO)

GOLD STEVIE WINNER: Startup of the Year – Business Services Industries

BRONZE STEVIE WINNER: Woman of the Year – Technology (Lisa Van Gelder, VP Engineering)



"We're so pleased to be recognized by so many esteemed judges for our work in the tech industry, where women tend to be so underrepresented," says Debbie Madden. "I think it speaks volumes that, not only did I win an award as the CEO, but the company itself was seen as providing a crucial and valuable service for NY firms and our VP of Engineering, Lisa, was also singled out as a top-level contributor to the community. No matter who you're working with at Stride, you are guaranteed top-level service."



Madden adds that her startup distinguishes itself from other NYC tech consultancy firms in that they co-locate at their clients' geographic locations to offer a direct, hands-on technology partnership. "We really embed ourselves in the companies we work alongside. We take the time to get to understand your culture, which enables us to significantly increase our value to your team.



About Stride

Stride is an Agile consultancy in NYC. We embed and co-locate with tech teams (like Plated, Gust, Sailthru, Intent Media) to help you be your best. Think of us as Agile SWAT teams. We partner highly skilled Agile developers with your dev team. As a result, we leverage the skills of your entire team and help you improve code quality and your Agile process in perpetuity. Whether you seek process refinement (TDD, Refactoring, Tech Debt, Estimates, Continuous Delivery, etc.) or need to get high quality code out the door to launch your MVP, Stride is here to help.



