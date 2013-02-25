NYSE Volume Leaders : (NYSE : MS), (NYSE : AIG)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2013 --Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) bought a Moscow shopping mall, The Metropolis, in the biggest acquisition of a Russian retail property, according to the New York-based bank.



A fund managed by Morgan Stanley acquired Metropolis Shopping and Entertainment Mall from Capital Partners, the Kazakh developer that opened the property in 2009. The deal follows Morgan Stanley Real Estate Fund VII’s $1.1 billion purchase of the Galeria mall in St. Petersburg last year.



“The acquisition of Metropolis will deliver operational synergies and strategic benefits associated with owning two prime shopping centers in Russia,” said Morgan Stanley, which described the purchase as the largest ever in the country’s commercial real estate market.



Find out more on MS here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=MS



American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) reported a net loss of $4.0 billion, or $2.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2012, compared with net income of $21.5 billion, or $11.31 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Full year 2012 net income was $3.4 billion, or $2.04 per diluted share, compared with $20.6 billion, or $11.01 per diluted share, for the full year of 2011.



“AIG’s operating profit this quarter shows the power and financial strength of our diverse global franchise,” said Robert H. Benmosche, AIG President and Chief Executive Officer.



American International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance products and services for the commercial, institutional, and individual customers in the United States and internationally.



Find out more on AIG here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=AIG



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/disclaimer-2/



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009