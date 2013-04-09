NYSE Volume Leaders: (NYSE:RAD), (NYSE:XIV)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2013 --Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) announced sales results for March. For the four weeks ended March 30, 2013, same store sales decreased 2.0 percent over the prior-year period. March front-end same store sales increased 3.8 percent, with 3.0 percent of the increase attributable to a shift in the timing of Easter, which fell on March 31 this year compared to April 8 last year.



Pharmacy same store sales, which included an approximate 566 basis points negative impact from new generic introductions, decreased 4.5 percent. Prescription count at comparable stores increased 0.3 percent over the prior-year period.



Total drugstore sales for the four-week period decreased 2.5 percent to $1.939 billion compared to $1.989 billion for the same period last year. Prescription sales accounted for 67.6 percent of drugstore sales, and third party prescription sales represented 97.0 percent of pharmacy sales.



VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETN (NYSE:XIV) traded at $ 24 in the last session, which is +0.63 (2.70%). The stock has a Range of 23.23 - 24.04. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 8.07 - 24.17 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 437.91M. The stock traded a volume of 1.5M.



The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, the inverse of the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The index was designed to provide investors with exposure to one or more maturities of futures contracts on the VIX, which reflects implied volatility of the S&P 500 Index at various points along the volatility forward curve.



