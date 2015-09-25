NYU Introduces on-Demand Transit App for Students

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2015 --The app NYU students use to track their buses in real time now provides a seamless Safe Ride request option that is reducing wait times and improving access and safety for students needing late night transportation.



TransLoc OnDemand allows students to request a Safe Ride from the TransLoc Rider app by selecting a pickup and drop off location and then aggregates those locations to create a smart route in real time. OnDemand automatically dispatches the driver and sends routing directions as ride requests are received, maximizing overall vehicle efficiency and reducing transit and wait time.



"Students are going to appreciate the value of the live communication," said Gregory Rivas, Manager of Transportation Services for NYU Public Safety. "They can track exactly where their vehicle is and how long before it arrives."



With real-time tracking of the shuttles, estimated arrival times, and text alerts when the vehicle is arriving, students can wait in a comfortable location without the risk of missing their ride. The app-based interface simplifies the request process for students and the service administrators, eliminating long hold times or busy phone lines.



The previous Safe Ride app relied heavily on dispatchers for manual data entry and vehicle assignments, and without real-time tracking many students gave up or were unable to locate their Safe Ride vehicle. NYU operates four to five Safe Ride vehicles nightly from 12:00am-6:30am, with peak demand running from 12:00am-2:00am. The university provided 15,000 individual Safe Ride trips over 210 service days in the 2014-2015 school year.



The Rider app is provided in partnership with Durham, NC-based TransLoc, a company with a long track record of innovative technology that transforms the experience of using transit. In 2013 TransLoc was honored by the White House with a Champions of Change award for their leadership in rider-facing transit technology.



"We are excited to partner with NYU in making transit the easiest and best option at any time of day," said Doug Kaufman, TransLoc CEO. "The need for transit isn't limited to 9-5, and we are making it possible for agencies to dynamically expand their service in a very rider-centric way."



Visit NYU Safe Ride to learn about hours and availability.