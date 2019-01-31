Oakland Air Encourages Business Executives in Chartering a Private Jet in Detroit and Grand Rapids, Michigan

Waterford, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2019 --In recent times, hiring a private jet charter in Detroit and Grand Rapids, Michigan has remarkably increased. This is because the private charter jet does not operate on any specific schedule as does the scheduled flights. Besides, business owners find it extremely useful, efficient, and time-saving to travel from one part to another.



To make the air travel swift and convenient, Oakland Air offers an extensive platform for private jet charter in Detroit and Grand Rapids, Michigan. Chartering a private jet gives one the freedom to fly anywhere, anytime, in a setting specially tailored to meet one's individual needs. Apart from offering luxurious experience, traveling on private charter also holds a good number of other benefits as well.



Unlike scheduled flights, choosing menu on board is entirely up to the passengers. While the first class flight may offer a decent meal, the same can't be said about a commercial airline.



Besides, it allows one to land closer to the destination. No matter where one lives, one is free to depart from there and avoid the traffic at a busy hub. After the departure, the private jet can land at whichever airport is closer to the destination.



Another most significant advantage of choosing a private charter is that it saves the time, eliminating the possibilities of sleeping at the airport or spending hours killing time between flights.



Oakland Air takes pride in what they do. Their aircraft frequently operate throughout the United States, as well as to many International destinations. Their reputation for excellence has made the company the trusted choice in aircraft charters for Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Michigan. They enjoy a very positive relationship with all regulatory agencies that an aircraft charter must interface with on a regular basis.



For more information on chartering a private jet in Detroit and Grand Rapids Michigan, visit http://www.oaklandair.com/aircraft-charter.



About Oakland Air

Oakland Air is an aviation company based in Michigan. It was founded in the year of 1989, and provides its services in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Michigan, as well as its neighboring areas.