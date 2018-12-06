Oakland Air Helps People with Chartering a Private Jet in Detroit and Grand Rapids, Michigan

Waterford, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2018 --Due to its exclusivity and other benefits, chartering a private jet has become a common practice among business executives and corporate personnel. The reason it has become so popular is that there is no need to check-in hours before the flight departure. The convenience of choosing date and time of departure has made it an on-demand service in various parts of the world. Oakland Air is one such service provider for such private jet charter in Detroit and Grand Rapids, Michigan.



Operated by Oakland Air, every aircraft comes up with a designated Flight Follower who is a licensed dispatcher, dedicated to safety, quality, and customer service. Trained by the Oakland Air Strategic Service Department Program, the expert Flight Followers closely work with each owner and their staff, crew members, and maintenance personnel to ensure that the aircraft is scheduled to meet the owner's requirements and maximize its dispatch rate.



Ever since its inception, the company has earned a stellar reputation for excellence and dedication. Over the years, they have been highly focused on building a relationship with all regulatory agencies.



According to the experts, apart from saving time, chartering a private jet enables individuals to fly to airports and destinations which commercial airlines do not cater to. One can reach remote goals quickly and comfortably without hassle. Besides, these jets are used to carry small groups of people to War Zone or other remote locations.



At Oakland Air, their interchange aircraft pool is composed of a variable list of aircraft made available by other known operators on behalf of the clients to avoid schedule interruptions in operations. The company has become popular because of its experience and commitment to the highest standards of quality, safety, and security.



About Oakland Air

Oakland Air is an aviation company based in Michigan. It was founded in the year of 1989, and provides its services in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Michigan, as well as its neighboring areas.