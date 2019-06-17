Oakland Air Is the Place for Private Jet Charter in Grand Rapids and Michigan

Waterford, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2019 --Private jet charter is an exclusive air service, which delivers the flying needs of the individual or group of individuals. The advanced private jet charter plays a vital role in transporting individuals who want to reach their destination of choice in comfort and in less time.



Usually, the facilities to be available from such jet charter depends upon the budget. Hiring a private jet is a costly business because the private jet company has to invest heavily to operate an air service. Still, it is worth considering for it saves one a lot of time.



The pilots at Oakland Air are highly trained and have a vast flying experience before they join a private jet charter service. At Oakland Air, they own and manage their Corporate Aircraft and have access to over 5,000 corporate aircraft across the nation.



Due to its high cost, the private jet charter on Grand Rapids and Michigan are restricted to a few affluent groups including wealthy executives, politicians, and other personalities. A group of people can also charter a plane if they have a common destination. This reduces their traveling time as they do not have to wait in long queues for security check, to board a commercial airliner.



Private jet charter has become a popular option among busy company executives as well. Oakland Air takes pride in providing a comprehensive flying package that includes airport drop and pick-up service as well. The passenger is driven right up to the plane on the runaway, and all the baggage is loaded on the flight, without any delays.



In a few minutes after the ground clearance, the plane takes off, and executive starts enjoying the luxuries offered by Oakland Air. The passengers are duly served with food and drinks. Overall, they can enjoy a relaxing trip to their destination.



For more information on chartering a private jet in Detroit and Michigan, visit https://www.oaklandair.com/aircraft-charter/.



About Oakland Air

Oakland Air is an aviation company based in Michigan. It was founded in the year of 1989, and provides its services in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Michigan, as well as its neighboring areas.