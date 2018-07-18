Oakland Air Offers Easy Method for Chartering a Private Jet in Flint and Michigan

Waterford, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2018 --Founded in the year 1989 with the formation of Aviation Station Inc., Oakland Air is a Michigan based company and is one of the premier aviation assets in the Metro Detroit area. The company is known for offering the best in class Aircraft Maintenance, FBO Services, Aircraft For sale, MRO Services and Jet Maintenance in Flint, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Lansing and nearby areas. The company first opened their corporate, private aircraft terminal in the year 1991 and is known for offering a new level of personalized service to astute travelers.



Oakland Air takes pride in offering outstanding attention to detail and a commitment to safety, both within the Managed/Charter aircraft and the Fixed Based Operations business. Their impeccable services and devoted operations have fascinated many high-profile clients, many of whom are still with the company these days. With a safe, private location in Waterford, Michigan, Oakland Air is opportunely accessible from Ann Arbor, Lansing, and Flint, Michigan, in addition to Toledo, Ohio, allowing them to offer appropriate services across the U.S. and beyond. When it comes to chartering a private jet in Flint and Michigan, the only name that comes to the mind is that of Oakland Air.



Oakland Air's business niche is to serve the complex needs of corporations, and also to offer the high level of bespoke service essential to please the expectations of the individual aircraft operators. The crew members within the company are always focused on moving the customers quickly, respectfully, and competently on their way to the next destination. In short, it can be said that the company strives to make the experience with Oakland Air a top flight in every way.



To get more information about private jet charter in Detroit and Michigan or to set-up an appointment or a free quote, one can right away call on 877-467-3543 or 248-666-4300.



About Oakland Air

Oakland Air is a premier aviation asset in the Metro Detroit area that offers a wide-ranging platform of aviation related services.