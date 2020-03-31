Oakland Air Offers Efficient Services for Services of Private Jet Charter in Detroit and Michigan

Waterford, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2020 --Oakland Air was established in the year 1989. It is a Michigan based firm, and over the years, has emerged as one of the vital aviation assets in the Metro Detroit region. Their private, corporate was opened in 1991, to meet the demand of concierge-level aircraft services in the area. Oakland Air focuses on offering its discerning clients and customers with a new level of personalized service. People can contact this company if they are looking for services related to chartering a private jet in Detroit and Grand Rapids, Michigan. Oakland Air also offers its services in the diverse regions of Flint, Lansing, Waterford, and its surrounding areas.



Oakland Air is characterized by its high focus on affordability and safety. They primarily provide incredible attention to detail, along with an unwavering commitment to both the wellbeing and safety of their clients. Owing to its unparalleled dedication to quality and cost-effectiveness, Oakland Air has permanently magnetized several high-profile customers and clients from across the nation. Having years of experience in the Michigan aviation industry under their belt, Oakland Air holds a reputation of delivering the best in class service to various corporate travelers. Hence, they would be the perfect choice for seeking out the services of a private jet charter in Detroit and Michigan.



People looking for fractional jet ownership, or a fractional aircraft for sale, can also seek out the assistance of Oakland Air. They are Fixed Base Operators (FBOs) with more than thirty years of invaluable experience in the industry. Hence, they can streamline the process of jet ownership and sale most efficiently and effectively.



To set up an appointment to buy or sell an aircraft, give Oakland Air a call at 248-666-4300. Detailed information about the host of services provided by them can be found on their website.



About Oakland Air

Founded in 1989, Oakland Air is an aviation company based in Michigan. They offer private jet charter in Detroit and Michigan at the most affordable price.