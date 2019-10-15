Oakland Air Offers Joys of Private Jet Charter in Michigan and Detroit, Michigan

Waterford, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2019 --Flying private is generally more expensive than the typical commercial airline ticket. Flying on a private jet can work out at the same price or even cheaper than flying on a commercial airline. Choosing private jet charter in Michigan and Detroit, Michigan, will slash the cost of the flight.



When on a private jet, one can expect VIP treatment that comes with the best catering around, champagne, and reclining seats offering unbeatable comfort. Taking out a first-class ticket on a will also provide the luxury benefits, but often it lacks the levels of personalization seen on private jets.



Oakland Air is a premier source for on-demand charter flights in the Metro Detroit area. Their aircraft frequently operate throughout the United States, as well as to many international destinations.



One of the most significant advantages of opting for private jet charter is that it gives passengers complete control of their flight times, easing out the tension of missing out flight. Even if one runs slightly late, one can always notify the pilot, and they will delay take off.



By hiring a private jet charter, one can get a host of conveniences that won't be available otherwise. The option eliminates the need for passengers to walk for long distances that they had to if they were driven up to the runway. It also relieves one's headache about luggage clearance.



A private jet charter also appeals to the people with its unique features tailored to provide entertainment. It allows people to watch whatever they want to see on the large screen televisions that are installed inside. Unlike regular flights, the entertainment segment is not restricted to the chosen few. If someone wants to work when they are flying, private jet charter offers that facility, too.



Moreover, a private jet charter is the ideal solution when it comes to transporting a large number of people from A to B with minimal hassle.



For more information on chartering a private jet in Detroit MI and Michigan, visit https://www.oaklandair.com/.



About Oakland Air

Oakland Air is an aviation company based in Michigan. It was founded in the year of 1989, and provides its services in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Michigan, as well as its neighboring areas.