Oakland Air Offers Premier Services of Private Jet Charter in Grand Rapids and Waterford Michigan

Oakland Air is a highly reputed Michigan based company and was established in the year 1989. This company was famed for being one of the vital aviation assets located in the Metro Detroit region. Oakland air focuses on providing the highest quality of services possible to their clients at affordable pricing, while also making sure of their safety and wellbeing. The unwavering commitment of this company to their clients through the decades has enabled it to attract several high profile patrons from across the country. This company holds the reputation of offering the best aircraft for sale in Michigan and Lansing Michigan.



Oakland Air has additionally been a member of Argus with a current Gold standing for many years, which primarily reflects the assurance of their high quality of services.



The private, corporate aircraft terminal of Oakland Air was inaugurated in the year 1991 with the aim of proving exclusive personalized service to discerning travelers. Hence, anyone requiring private jets for rent in Detroit and Grand Rapids Michigan can easily contact this company. The services of Oakland Air extend to the several regions of Michigan, including Grand Rapids, Detroit, Flint, Lansing, and its surrounding areas. The well trained and experienced pilots of this company can efficiently fly as per the schedule of their clients, and subsequently, make sure of their complete satisfaction. Every aircraft operated by Oakland Air even has a designated Flight Follower assigned as its main point of contact. They primarily are licensed dispatchers dedicated to the diverse aspects of efficient corporate business travel. Oakland Air provides distinct services like performing thorough aircraft inspections, offering comparative market analysis, as compiling maintenance history and qualifying buyers.



To seek out the services of Oakland Air one can give them a call at 248-666-4300.



About Oakland Air

