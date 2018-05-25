Oakland Air Offers Premium Services of Private Jet Charter in Grand Rapids and Waterford Michigan

Waterford, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2018 --Oakland Air is a renowned Michigan based company established in the year of 1989. It is primarily of the key aviation assets present in the Metro Detroit area. This company aims at offering premium quality of services to their clients at affordable pricing while ensuring their safety and wellbeing as well. Over the years, Oakland Air's unwavering commitment to their clients and their efficient services has attracted many high-profile clients from across the country. They are known to offer the best aircraft for sale in Detroit and Flint Michigan. Oakland Air has been a member of Argus with a current Gold standing for years, which additionally assures their superior quality of services.



Having great years of experience in the Michigan aviation industry, Oakland Air can provide the best possible services to the corporate travelers. Their private, corporate aircraft terminal was inaugurated in the year 1991 to offer exclusive personalized service to discerning travelers. Therefore, anyone requiring a private jet charter in Grand Rapids and Waterford Michigan now can easily contact Oakland Air. Their services extend to various regions of Michigan, including Detroit, Flint, Lansing, Grand Rapids and its neighboring areas. Their aircraft operate throughout the United States quite frequently and many International destinations as well. The experienced pilots belonging to Oakland Air can efficiently fly as per the schedule of their clients, and arrange all its minute details to ensure their complete satisfaction. Every aircraft operated by this firm additionally has a designated Flight Follower assigned as its primary point of contact. The Flight Follower is a licensed dispatcher, who is entirely dedicated to various aspects of corporate business travel.



