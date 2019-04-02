Oakland Air Offers Private Jet Charter in Detroit and Grand Rapids Michigan

Waterford, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2019 --Private jet charter is a fantastic alternative to time-consuming airlines. While traveling by commercial airlines can be, and in some cases airlines may not be available according to the travel schedule, having a private jet charter in Detroit and Grand Rapids, Michigan can eliminate all these problems.



Oakland Air is the premier source for on-demand charter flights in the Metro Detroit area. They have detailed knowledge of all Federal Aviation Regulations regarding Part 91 and Part 135 Operations.



Their reputation for excellence has made Oakland Air the trusted choice in aircraft charters for Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Michigan. They enjoy a very positive relationship with all regulatory agencies that an aircraft Charter must interface with regularly.



Their aircraft frequently operate throughout the United States, as well as to many International destinations. Their dedication to safety, efficiency and customer service has earned them a stellar reputation in the community. The pilots are not just experienced to fly on the client's schedule, but also they will arrange all the details to ensure one's complete satisfaction.



Private jet charter is a cost-effective way for any business. Frustrating experiences like check-in and check-out delays, security hassles, ticket unavailability, and flight cancellation, etc. can invariably hamper one's business trip.



Hiring air charter service means there will be no delays and waiting periods as in public airlines. While in civil airlines, one has to deal with time and booking limitation, an aircraft charter will be traveling to the destination within hours.



One of the most significant advantages of traveling by a chartered plane is that there is no need to worry about missing flight or delays in flight arrival or departure.



About Oakland Air

Oakland Air is an aviation company based in Michigan. It was founded in the year of 1989, and provides its services in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Michigan, as well as its neighboring areas.