Oakland Air Offers Private Jet Charter Service in Detroit and Grand Rapids, Michigan

Waterford, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2018 --In the competitive world, where time is a significant constraint, spending too much of time on travel can thwart business operation. While traveling by vehicles can be time-consuming, choosing air flight can save one's time. Oddly, the latter option involves several intricacies regarding rules and regulations that often make the experience quite a hassle. This is why private jet charter is quite popular.



This exclusive air service caters to the flying needs of the clients who are in a hurry to meet potential clients. Oakland Air is a popular name known for its premium private jet charter in Detroit and Grand Rapids, Michigan.



At Oakland Air, they are focused on their exceptional attention to detail and unwavering commitment to safety. The impeccable services and dedicated operations are reasons behind the increasing popularity among high-profile clients.



Due to the advantageous locations, their services can be obtained from Lansing, Ann Arbor, and Flint, Michigan as well as Toledo, Ohio. Coupled with years of experience and expertise, the company is excited to continue evolving while maintaining its solid reputation for delivering.



The pilots are not just highly trained, but also have vast experience. From senior business executive to celebrity or royalty, Oakland Air experts can provide private jet and executive airliner charter flights as well as an extensive range of small specialist aircraft. The unparalleled service for the corporate and elite traveler has made the company one-of-a-kind.



The company also provides full-fledged onboard office facilities like the telephone network, Wi-Fi compatibility, desks and video conferencing. The business executives can hop into a private plane and fly straight to their destination. Over the years, the company has earned an excellent reputation for its commitment and dedication toward their clients and customers.



For more information on chartering a private jet in Detroit and Grand Rapids, Michigan, visit http://www.oaklandair.com/aircraft-charter.



About Oakland Air

Oakland Air is an aviation company based in Michigan. It was founded in the year of 1989, and provides its services in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Michigan, as well as its neighboring areas.