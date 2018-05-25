Oakland Air Offers the Best Aircrafts for Sale in Detroit and Flint MI

Waterford, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2018 --Oakland Air was established in the year 1989 in the state of Michigan. A Michigan based firm, Oakland Air is one of the most crucial aviation assets in the Metro Detroit region. The private, corporate aircraft terminal was opened in 1991 in response to a need for concierge-level aircraft services. The company aims to offer a new level of personalized service to discerning clients and customers. Those who require private jet charter in Grand Rapids and Waterford Michigan can contact Oakland Air to meet their travel needs. The company also provides its services in various parts of Michigan such as Flint, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Lansing and its surrounding areas.



Affordability and safety are the two primary goals of Oakland Air. They provide exceptional attention to detail combined with an unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of clients. The company's pure dedication to quality and cost-effectiveness has attracted many high-profile customers and clients from around the country. With years of experience in the Michigan aviation industry, Oakland Air unfailingly delivers unparalleled service for corporate travelers. It also offers aircraft for sale in Detroit and Flint Michigan.



Oakland Air also offers efficient solutions for businesses and individuals wanting to sell their aircraft or acquire a new one. Those looking for fractional jet ownership, or a fractional aircraft for sale, can also benefit from the services provided by the company. Being Fixed Base Operators (FBOs) with more than thirty years of invaluable experience in the industry, Oakland Air can streamline the process of jet ownership and sale while also providing an unparalleled level of expertise in the area. They provide services such as compiling maintenance history, performing thorough aircraft inspections, qualifying buyers, answering questions and providing a comparative market analysis.



To set up an appointment to buy or sell an aircraft, one should call Oakland Air at 248-666-4300 as soon as possible.



About Oakland Air

Oakland Air is an aviation company based in Michigan and founded in 1989. It offers the best in class aviation services to corporate clients in the area.