Oakland Air Offers the Best Prices for Private Jet Charter in Michigan and Grand Rapids, Michigan

Waterford, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2018 --Oakland Air is one of the premier aviation assets in the Metro Detroit area providing an extensive platform of aviation-related services. The goal is to serve the sophisticated needs of the corporations, yet still, give the high level of personalized service necessary to satisfy the expectations of high net worth individual aircraft operators.



At Oakland Air, they understand that one travels the way one does because the time is precious, and one expects only the best in everything. Wherever be the destinations, the crew at Oakland Air is focused on moving the clients swiftly, courteously, and efficiently on the way to one's next destination with their private jet charter in Michigan and Grand Rapids, Michigan. Simply put, one can be confident that they strive to make their experience with Oakland Air a top flight in every way.



As a certified air carrier, Oakland Air maintains a fleet of turboprop and jet aircraft under their subsidiary corporate air travel. They own and manage their corporate aircraft and have access to over 5,000 corporate aircraft across the nation. This in combination with their Flight Safety trained pilots and solid reputation for exemplary service, has made the company the premier choice for charter services.



At Oakland Air, they understand the trust the clients put in the people who manage their aircraft. With years of experience and expertise in the industry, they can successfully execute all tasks from aircraft records management and operation preparedness to flight crew placement and flight planning & scheduling.



Being an industry leader, their focus on reliable service and lean processes allows them to bring a safe aircraft back online under budget and on time. Everyone involved with the aircraft understands the cost of downtime, and the importance of uptime and they are committed to providing the services one needs to the highest levels of safety, integrity, and customer satisfaction.



For more information about chartering a private jet in Lansing and Grand Rapids, Michigan, visit http://www.oaklandair.com/aircraft-charter.



About Oakland Air

Oakland Air is an aviation company based in Michigan. It was founded in the year of 1989, and provides its services in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Michigan, as well as its neighboring areas.