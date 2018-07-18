Oakland Air Offers the Best Private Jet Charter in Detroit and Michigan

Waterford, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2018 --Oakland Air is a premier aviation asset company in the Metro Detroit area which offers a widespread platform of aviation-related services. The company is headquartered in Waterford, Michigan and its aim is to serve the sophisticated needs of corporations and provide a high level of personalized service essential to convince the expectations of high net worth individual aircraft operators.



Being an FAA Part 135 Certified Air Carrier, Oakland Air has a convoy of turboprops and jet aircraft under the subsidiary CAT or Corporate Air Travel. The company owns and manages their Corporate Aircraft and has access to more than 5,000 corporate aircraft across the nation. This in amalgamation with the Flight Safety skilled pilots and solid reputation for excellent service has made Oakland Air the leading choice for charter services. Thus, when it comes to looking for a private jet charter in Detroit and Michigan, Oakland Air is the name to consider.



The pilots at Oakland Air are all highly experienced professionals with the understanding and know-how to manage the particular aircraft. From operational preparedness and aircraft records management to flight planning & scheduling and flight crew placement, the company treats the plane as if it is their own, ensuring that it is ready to fly when the customer needs it.



Oakland Air is also an FAA Part 145 Certified Repair Station and is well-known for business, commercial and regional aircraft maintenance. The main aim of the company is to offer reliable service so that aircraft can be brought back safe under budget and on time. An individual involved with the aircraft understands the cost of downtime, and the importance of uptime and Oakland Air is committed providing the services they need to the highest levels of business integrity, safety, and customer satisfaction.



To get more information about chartering a private jet in Flint and Michigan or to set-up an appointment for a free quote, one can at once call on 877-467-3543 or 248-666-4300.



About Oakland Air

Oakland Air is a leading aviation asset in the Metro Detroit area that provides a broad platform of aviation related services.