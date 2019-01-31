Oakland Air Simplifies Travel by Offering Private Jet Charter in Detroit and Grand Rapids, Michigan

Waterford, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2019 --With time constraint and an increasing number of travels for business purpose, business owners and other business executives find it efficient, comfortable, and flexible way to travel. Unlike scheduled flights, charter flights don't conform to any specific strict schedule. This alone makes it a popular choice among many.



By chartering a private jet in Detroit and Grand Rapids, Michigan, one can get closer to their destination, in much less time and effort. Besides, these flights are hardly delayed or canceled due to weather or any reason, since they come up with so many options.



Waiting for the next flight in a busy airport terminal is frustrating. It becomes even more embarrassing during unusually cold and storm-filled winter. Even those that travel in the first class on a commercial airplane often complain about the lack of comfort and convenience that a private jet charter is supposed to provide.



The most significant advantage of choosing charter jet is that it does not require the passengers to go through the check-in process. Once all information is provided, the charter will be reserved. All it needs on the part of the individuals is to confirm their identity. There are no long lines, no crowded airports, etc.



Oakland Air is one of the premier aviation assets in the Metro Detroit area, providing an extensive platform of aviation-related services. The company is dedicated to serving the sophisticated needs of corporations while providing top-notch personalized service necessary to satisfy the expectations of high net worth individual aircraft operators.



They understand the value of time, therefore, provide the most comprehensive service to facilitate the travel. Irrespective of the destinations, the crew is focused on moving one swiftly, courteously, and efficiently on the way to one's next destination. Not to mention, the company brings its experience to provide top flights in every way.



For more information on private jet charter in Detroit and Grand Rapids, Michigan, visit http://www.oaklandair.com.



About Oakland Air

Oakland Air is an aviation company based in Michigan. It was founded in the year of 1989, and provides its services in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Michigan, as well as its neighboring areas.