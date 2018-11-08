Oakland Air Specializes in Aircraft Maintenance in Michigan

Waterford, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2018 --Safety is the name of the game when it comes to private aircraft. Aircraft maintenance and repair is a service that deals with rectifying issues related to various parts, navigational devices, and engine components that make up an airplane.



The aircraft maintenance in Michigan includes visual inspection, fixing, alteration, or modification as well as the supply of accessories, spare parts, coatings, sealants, and other consumables. The service they provide is critical to keep the fleet in good condition, improve lifespan and fuel efficiency and take the airworthiness to a whole new level.



Over the years, the company has earned a reputation as the industry leader in the business. Be it commercial or regional aircraft maintenance; the company delivers reliable service and support while maintaining LEAN processes. Whether it's scheduled line maintenance or major repair work, the company can bring safe aircraft back online, under budget and on time.



Since 1989, the company has been servicing the valued customers by expanding their service. Years of experience allow them to provide on-demand, customized services, and continually develop new and innovative ways to support their valued customers through continuous process improvement and by increasing the capabilities, capacity, and certifications.



The company has 10, 000 square foot maintenance support facility which has all the equipment and staff necessary to support the aircraft maintenance needs of their clients. The professionals at Oakland Air are experts at tracking, scheduling, supervision, and quality management for all inspections and heavy maintenance.



The stringent attention to ethics and integrity has been the cornerstone of the excellent relationship they enjoy with the industry avionics, airframe, engine, and consumable providers.



In addition to aircraft maintenance and repair, the company also offers private jets rental online.



For more information about private jets for rent in Grand Rapids and Detroit, Michigan, visit http://www.oaklandair.com/aircraft-sales.



About Oakland Air

Oakland Air is an aviation company based in Michigan. It was founded in the year of 1989, and provides its services in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Michigan, as well as its neighboring areas.