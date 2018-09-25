Oakland Air Takes Pride in Chartering a Private Jet in Lansing and Grand Rapids, Michigan

Waterford, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2018 --People who travel frequently can opt to rent or own a private jet charter. It is a more convenient option than scheduled airlines in so many ways, but one should expect the higher price. Nevertheless, a private jet is a practical choice for those who are in a hurry to get to their destination.



Oakland Air is one such premier company chartering a private jet and private jets for rent for Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Michigan, and surrounding areas. Every aircraft operated by the company has designed flight follower assigned as the main point of contact.



Licensed and certified, the company is dedicated to safety, quality and customer service, and is familiar with all aspects of corporate business travel. Their steady commitment and compassion for their clients have made them one of the reliable names when it comes to chartering a private jet in Lansing and Grand Rapids, Michigan.



Having great years of experience in the Michigan aviation industry, the company can provide the best possible services to the corporate travelers. Inaugurated in the year 1991, their private corporate aircraft terminal is created to offer exclusive personalized service to discerning travelers. Their aircraft operate throughout the United States quite frequently and many International destinations as well.



The experienced pilots associated with Oakland Air are well trained in efficiently flying across the destinations, and arrange all its minute details to ensure their complete satisfaction.



Every aircraft operated by this firm additionally has designed Flight Follower as its primary point of contact. The Flight Follower is a licensed dispatched, who is entirely dedicated to safety, quality, and customer service.



They also enjoy a very positive relationship with all regulatory agencies that an aircraft Charter must interface with on a daily basis. Over the years, the company has acquired a solid reputation for exemplary jet charter services.



For more information about a private jet charter in Michigan and Grand Rapids Michigan, visit http://www.oaklandair.com.



About Oakland Air

Oakland Air is an aviation company based in Michigan. It was founded in the year of 1989, and provides its services in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Michigan, as well as its neighboring areas.