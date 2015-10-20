Oakland Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Gabriel Patino Offers Mommy Makeovers to Help Mothers Feel and Look Their Best

El Cerrito, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2015 --Dr. Gabriel Patino, renowned cosmetic surgeon in California's Bay Area is helping mothers get their body back after having a baby, so they may finally feel and look confident in their own skin again. The mommy makeover procedures offered at The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito involve combining a tummy tuck and transabdominal breast implants or liposuction and a fat transfer to the breast or buttocks in the same surgery, leaving women with a transformed and much improved shape after the procedures.



While pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding are truly remarkable feats that mothers endure, many women are often left with a body that they no longer recognize or feel comfortable in. Even with rigorous diet and exercise, it can be nearly impossible to restore the body to its pre-pregnancy state. Some of the most common concerns women have after pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding are deflated, sagging breasts, cellulite, and unwanted pockets of fat on their lower abdomen, hips, and buttocks. The mommy makeover procedure is designed to address these most common problem areas and give women a new shape that they can feel completely confident with.



Because pregnancy affects each woman differently in regard to her post-pregnancy shape, Dr. Patino listens to the concerns of each patient closely and designs a custom treatment plan that addresses her specific concerns and will get her the unique results that she desires. In addition to the most common processes of breast augmentation and liposuction, women can also opt for additional body contouring procedures like fat transfers, tummy tucks, and SmartLipo.



The goal of the mommy makeover is to help mothers look as beautiful on the outside as their child makes them feel on the inside. Dr. Patino is known for his unique ability to customize procedures according to the preferred outcomes of his patients, with some wanting more natural results and others wanting more dramatic transformations.



Dr. Patino is one of the few cosmetic surgeons in the country who is specially trained in trans-umbilical breast augmentation that is particularly beneficial for women who may want to breastfeed in the future after their procedure. With this procedure, an incision is made in the navel and no incisions are required on the breast itself. It causes much less damage to the breast tissue, requires less recovery time, and results in minimal scarring.



About The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito

With more than 30 years of experience in surgery, Dr. Gabriel Patino and The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito have become one of the top providers of advanced cosmetic procedures in the California Bay Area. He is fluent in several languages and is able to interact on a personal level with patients in many native languages. He has been frequently featured on local news stations for his expertise in the industry.



To learn more about Dr. Patino and the mommy makeover procedures he offers at The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito, please visit www.thecosmeticsurgicalcenter.com