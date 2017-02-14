Oakland Cosmetic Surgeon Offers Breast Lifts to Help Women Feel Confident About Their Figures

El Cerrito, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2017 --Dr. Gabriel Patino, Bay Area cosmetic surgeon at The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito is helping patients feel confident about their figures and appearance of their breasts with his breast lift procedure that requires minimal downtime and dramatic results. With the breast lift procedure, Dr. Patino is able to provide a more youthful, perky breast appearance for patients who have gone through pregnancy, aging, weight loss, or other factors that have caused their breasts to sag.



Even if women are satisfied with the size of their breasts, a breast lift procedure can help them feel younger and more confident about their figure. However, the breast lift procedure can often be completed in conjunction with other breast enhancement procedures, like breast reduction or breast augmentation surgery, to provide the look that the patient desires. Dr. Patino works closely with each patient during the consultation phase to determine exactly what their goal is with the surgery and to design a surgical outcome that they will be most satisfied with.



To perform a breast lift procedure, Dr. Patino makes small incisions underneath the breast and around the nipple to reposition and reshape the breast. He removes excess skin and contours the shape of the breast to match the patient's frame. Although this is a procedure that most surgeons do under general anesthesia, Dr. Patino is an expert on tumescent anesthesia and he routinely does all procedures under tumescent anesthesia and a mild oral sedation. General anesthesia is available at the CSC and most patients having a tummy tuck choose a combination of general anesthesia and tumescent anesthesia. The breast lift procedure doesn't require much downtime. Dr. Patino uses sutures that dissolve on their own so patients do not need to return to have them removed. Patients will experience some minor swelling following the procedure, but in most instances, breasts are completely healed within four weeks.



Breast lifts are just one of the many procedures Dr. Patino offers for Bay Area patients desiring an improved appearance. He offers other breast enhancement procedures such as breast augmentation and reduction. Additionally, he offers body contouring procedures such as liposuction, tummy tucks, mommy makeovers, and fat transfers, as well as facial surgery like rhinoplasty, facelifts, eyelid surgery, and lip augmentation. At The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito, patients also have access to services such as skin rejuvenation and hair restoration.



About The Cosmetic Surgery Center of El Cerrito

Dr. Gabriel Patino has more than 35 years of experience in the medical field. He is considered a pioneer in the cosmetic surgery space and has been helping patients improve their appearance at The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito for more than a decade. He has multi-specialty expertise including general surgery, emergency open heart surgery, emergency medicine, internal medicine, and cosmetic surgery. He is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery and is a Fellow of the California Academy of Cosmetic Surgery.



To learn more about Dr. Gabriel Patino and the breast lift procedure he offers at The Cosmetic Surgical Center in El Cerrito, CA, please visit www.thecosmeticsurgicalcenter.com.