Oakland Cosmetic Surgeon Performs Advanced Facial Surgical Procedures

California cosmetic surgeon Dr. Gabriel H. Patino of The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito offers a full selection of modern cosmetic surgical procedures for patients seeking breast augmentation, skin rejuvenation or hair restoration. Dr. Patino is also skilled at performing a wide variety of advanced facial cosmetic surgical procedures for patients seeking to improve or correct their features. Facial cosmetic surgery is a general name for an approach that that may include a number of normal cosmetic procedures. Often these include general procedures such as a facelift, eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty or lip augmentation.



Facelifts and neck lifts are often performed in conjunction with each other in order to provide the best results for the patient, creating a youthful, healthier appearance in the face and neck. Aging, genes and lifestyle choices have residual effects on the face and neck, resulting in sagging skin, discoloration, thinning skin and loss of smoothness. Dr. Patino lifts sagging, unattractive skin and creates a uniform surface that restores beauty and radiance for his patients. Mid-face sagging, jowls from muscle tone loss, creases below the eyelids, fat deposits and loosened chin and jaw skin can be corrected by facelift.



Blepharoplasty (eye lid surgery) restores beauty to the eyes and face and is less complicated and invasive than facelift procedures. Dr. Patino removes sagging skin, excess fat and atrophied muscles around the eyes, improving the tight, youthful look of the skin and restoring vibrancy to the smile and overall visage. Blepharoplasty can be performed as outpatient under local anesthesia. Once sedated, Dr. Patino makes small incisions concealed within the eyes’ natural folds. He then removes excess fat and muscle tissue, or sculpts existing tissue, depending on the patients’ personal needs and consultation.



Rhinoplasty (nose job surgery) is a more advanced procedure. Dr. Patino is able to reduce the size of an ungainly proboscis or reshape a nose for a better aesthetic result or better match to the face. Rhinoplasty is often combined with other facial surgeries to achieve an overall look of youthful health and well-crafted beauty. Rhinoplasty can involve the removal of excess nose cartilage, reshaping of the nose bone and bridge, reshaping nostrils, and reshaping of the nose’s internal structures, especially beneficial for those with trouble breathing or sinus problems. These and many other advanced cosmetic facial procedures are offered by Dr. Patino and the skilled staff at The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito, found online at http://www.thecosmeticsurgicalcenter.com.