Oakland Strokes Rowing Team Wins Two Gold and One Silver at Youth Nationals

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2016 --Once again, the Oakland Strokes men and women left it all on the water at the US Rowing Youth National Championships in West Windsor New Jersey, winning two gold medals and one silver medal. Originally scheduled to be held over three days, high winds caused the regatta to be shortened to two days, with the semi-finals and grand finals on the same day. Oakland Strokes athletes rose to the challenge and put in one of the best team performances of the regatta.



Women's Varsity 4+ Gold Medal Win By Open Water

First down the course came the Women's Varsity Four, who won their race in dominating fashion with open water on their closest rivals, River City Rowing Club in second, and Boston's Windsor School in third. "This amazing effort caps of a fantastic run by the Oakland Strokes Varsity Women, who trained hard to gain speed," said Women's Varsity Head Coach, Allison Ray. "We could not be more proud of the entire Women's Varsity team."



The Women's Varsity 4+ Boat, Shown From Left: Shown From Left: Coach Allison Ray, Jill Lundstrum, Miramonte High, Orinda, CA (4-seat), Megan Cvitanovic, Alameda High, Alameda, CA (3-seat), Caroline Ricksen, Miramonte High, Orinda, CA (Coxswain), Riley Eversole, Miramonte High, Orinda, CA (2-seat), Limor Dubrovsky, Acalanes High, Lafayette, CA (1-seat) and Coach Anita Sarrett.



Men's Lightweight 8+ Silver Medal

Oakland Strokes Men's Lightweight eight, raced hard against an extremely tight field to win a silver medal. First in the race was Miami's Belen Jesuit Prep School, and third was Boston's Community Rowing. The lightweights were another crew who fought to gain speed since Southwest Regionals, having added two first year rowers to the boat. "The silver medal was hard fought," noted their coach, Alan Kush, "We're looking for increasingly impressive performance from this boat in the future."



The Men's Lightweight 8+ Boat, Shown From Left: Shown From Left: Men's Varsity Assistant Coach Alan Kush, Kai Hoite, Berkeley High, Berkeley, CA (8-seat), Jack Woll, Walnut Creek, CA (7-seat), Drew Barber, Miramonte High, Orinda, CA (6-seat), Calvin McDonald, Miramonte High, Orinda, CA (5-seat), Ben Foos, Amador Valley High, Pleasanton, CA (Coxswain), Arren De Los Santos, Saint Joseph Notre Dame High, Alameda, CA (4-seat), Bobby Costa, Montavista High, Alamo, CA (3-seat), Brandon Smith, Alameda High, Alameda, CA (2-seat), Jason Sun, Piedmont, CA (1-seat), Calum McLaren, Men's Varsity Assistant Coach Bert Harney, Head Boys Coach Brian de Regt.



Men's Varsity 8+ Gold Medal

The Men's Varsity eight was the last crew down the course, driving hard to defend their title after winning the Varsity eight in 2015. The men showed their class over the 2000 meter course, pulling out to a boat length advantage over second place Marin Rowing Association and third place Sarasota (Sarasota, FL). "This capped an undefeated season for our Men's Varsity Eight," noted Men's Varsity Head Coach Brian de Regt, "These achievements are what come from the commitment and hard work put forth by each and every member of the Oakland Strokes Team."



The Men's Varsity 8+ Boat, Shown From Left: Men's Varsity Assistant Coach Bert Harney, Men's Varsity Assistant Coach Alan Kush, Kenny Padden, Montavista High, Danville, CA (1-seat), Abe Hill of Berkeley High, Berkeley, CA (2-seat), Brendan Purtill, Miramonte High, Orinda, CA (3-seat), Michael Cuellar, Saint Joseph Notra Dame High, Alameda, CA (4-seat), Ben Garrison, Burlingame High, Hillsboro, CA (Coxswain), Cole Ortiz, Campolindo High, Lafayette, CA (5-seat), Nikita Lilichenko, Miramonte High, Orinda, CA (6-seat), Rhys Daniel, Piedmont High, Piedmont, CA (7-seat), Connor Olson, Granada High, Livermore, CA (8-seat), Head Boys Coach Brian de Regt



About Oakland Strokes

Established in 1974, the Oakland Strokes rowing club welcomes middle and high school students from across the Bay Area to our youth rowing club on the Oakland Estuary. Nationally recognized college coaches seek our rowers based on the strength of our community and our passion for instilling the best values of rowing. Yes, we make boats go fast, but our larger goal is to build character and commitment in the young men and women of Oakland Strokes. Our mission is to provide youth rowing for students of all backgrounds the opportunity to learn to row and ultimately compete at a national level, in an environment that nurtures development of character, strength of commitment and passion for excellence.