Oakley ERP Announce Sage 200 Demo Seminar

Basildon, Essex -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2013 --The free event will be held on the 11th December and is designed specifically for businesses looking for mid-market accounting software. During the event, participants will be given the opportunity to see Sage 200 up close, and view the comprehensive range of modules included in this powerful business management package.



The event is especially useful for growing businesses who have recently gone through a number of changes, ranging from more staff to an increased number of business processes. As a result you may currently be having to spend long hours creating manual reports with excel. The event will also be useful for anyone whose business requirements have changed, or if remote access to your accounts are needed when out of the office.



Ashley Miller of Oakley ERP, speaking on the event commented, “Many businesses have recently been through a growth spell and may need advice on how to ensure their business keeps moving in the right direction. In partnership with Sage this event offers an excellent introduction to Mid-market accounting with industry experts in Sage 200 Accounting Software”.



The Sage 200 demo day will be split into several talks. First, an overview of high level financials, second, a walk through of integrated customer relationship management. Thirdly, a guest speaker will guide participants through Auto-Enrollment changes in legislation. A free lunch will be provided and the day will end with a Q&A session with our industry experts, making this Sage 200 demo one not to be missed!



Oakley ERP’s Sage 200 demo seminar will be held at:

Sage Pay 3rd Floor

The Angel Building

St John Street

London EC1V 4AB



Oakley ERP are offering tickets to their Sage 200 demo for free, which can be booked at: www.o-erp.co.uk/sage-200-seminar



Alternatively, tickets can be booked by phone on 01268 724005



About Oakley ERP

Oakley ERP is a leading Sage Business Partner, providing Sage 200, Sage 300 and Sage CRM Solutions. With expertise and experience in Implementation, Training, Hosting, Support and Development.