Oakley ERP Announces Exclusive Sage 200 Webinar

Basildon, Essex -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2014 --Oakley ERP have today announced a Bytesize introduction webinar to the Sage 200 suite. The webinar series is a unique event allowing managing directors, finance directors and key decision makers in SMEs and medium sized enterprises to discover the benefits of the Sage 200 suite.



The Bytesize Pick ‘n’ Mix webinar has been specially designed to operate in a modular format, much like the Sage software itself, which allows attendees to drop in and out of segments as they please.



The provision of a itinerary means that attendees can plan ahead to attend webinars focussed specifically on their areas of interest, without having to attend segments on modules that aren’t applicable to their areas of specialisation.



The exclusive webinar will be held on the 3rd of April between 10 am and 12 pm. The itinerary is as follows:



10:10 am - Financials

10:30 am - Project Accounting

10:50 am - Business Intelligence

11:10 am - CRM

11:30 am - Commercials



To apply for a ticket, simply visit the Oakley ERP website, navigate to the upcoming events section, and click on ‘book your seat’ under the Sage 200 Bytesize Webinar heading.



Customers can find more information about Sage 200 at the Oakley ERP website:

http://www.o-erp.co.uk/Sage-200



About Oakley ERP

Oakley ERP is a leading UK based Sage partner focussing on the mid-market sector. The firm is a specialist division of Oakley Global Business Solutions, offering a range of Sage software including 200, 300 and CRM, with full training and installation. Since it’s establishment in 1999, Oakley has provided cutting edge business solutions to a range of leading international clients.