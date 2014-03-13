Oakley ERP Launch Buyer's Guide for Cloud Based or on Premises Sage Accounting Software

Basildon, Essex -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2014 --The report highlights a number of strengths and specialisations of each platforms, and what they can mean for the organisation in question.



Oakley ERP’s report has come due to a lot of small to medium sized business owners looking to embrace cloud software but simultaneously being unsure about the benefits versus a traditional on premises setup.



43% of small businesses of between five and 250 employees believe cloud computing is ideally suited to their needs, according to Computing.co.uk, which is why Sage 200 has become a successful product favoured by Oakley ERP’s growing customers. Because Sage 200 Online is Software as a Service (SaaS), the package can scale alongside business growth, with a pay-monthly pricing structure to match. Meanwhile, initial set up costs and investment in hardware can be reduced, since the entire package is hosted online. The result is that Oakley’s successful, growing clients can benefit from industry leading software tailored for their needs, at an affordable cost.



Meanwhile, Sage 200 can be set up for on-premises servers offers enhanced flexibility from a functionality point of view. With a vast range of third party add-on modules by Oakley ERP and other providers, the Sage 200 software package for on-premises installation can be deeply customised and tailored specifically for your uses.



The full report breaks down the main benefits of each version of Sage 200, the leading Sage accounting software, and is available here:



http://www.o-erp.co.uk/blog/2014/03/choosing-cloud-based-premise-erp/



About Oakley ERP

Oakley ERP is a leading UK Sage business partner based in the UK, specialising in the mid market sector. Oakley ERP specialise in Sage 200 and Sage 300 ERP solutions, with a team of experienced, knowledgeable staff, capable of customising Sage accounting software to their clients’ specific needs.



To find out more about Oakley ERP, visit their website.