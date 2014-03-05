Oakley ERP Launches Business Growth Blog Series

Basildon, Essex -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2014 --In the three part series of articles, the firm’s top writers cover avenues for growth available for growing, small to medium sized businesses looking to move from Sage 50 to Sage 200 software.



For new businesses, Sage 50 can be the perfect starting point when looking for an effective accounting software package. However, as the needs of the firm grow alongside increasing revenue, there comes a point where Sage 50 no longer has the functionality to keep a close eye on the firm’s finances.



The natural product to grow into from Sage 50 is Sage 200. While your staff may need some training to learn how to use this more detailed and functional software, this upgrade route is still much easier than migrating to an entirely different software package.



The series of articles takes users through this upgrade path, explaining the additional functionality that the advanced software offers and how this can benefit the firm. These advanced features include functionality to help you manage a team, track sales, track your clients, and much more.



One of the key features that many Sage customers love is that the software can be used on a range of different devices, not limited to desktop PCs. Thanks to the Sage app, your out of office staff can get all the information they need while out on the road!



Sage truly can help integrate your entire service from marketing, sales, accounting and even product or service fulfilment. Oakley ERP’s business growth blog series is the best way to learn about how this can be done for your business, accelerating your growth and sales!



View the entire series here:

http://www.o-erp.co.uk/blog/2014/02/business-growth-making-change/

http://www.o-erp.co.uk/blog/2014/02/business-growth-smarter-management/

http://www.o-erp.co.uk/blog/2014/02/business-growth-part-3-keeping-lines-communication-open/



