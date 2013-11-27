Oakley ERP Provides Global Sage CRM Technology Solutions to Businesses

Basildon, Essex -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2013 --Oakley ERP provides Sage CRM (customer relationship management) software solutions to companies and corporations around the globe. The customer relationship management application provides businesses with efficient communication within the organisation. The software is beneficial for customer care and marketing. It has integration capabilities with Sage 200 and Sage 300.



Marketing is an important aspect of any business and resourceful for campaigns and return of investment tracking. The CRM software allows the reports creation, linking communications, and marketing & organising leads.



Customer care, a needed service of businesses, ensure relationships of clients stay in good standing. Contact information storage keeps clients one click away for communications of promotions and the latest news. It is great for responding to customers to simply say, “Thanks” for being a valued customer.



The Sage CRM is a full application that includes customer management, designer marketing, technical support, sales and customer service. The software has its benefits for sales and marketing. It consists of tools to find crucial information speedily. Personnel can use it to schedule meetings and contact customers. Oakley develops sales to the company’s specifications.



A spokesperson said, “Since Sage CRM integration with the business accounting software, the company’s daily workflow is now efficient. With both applications, accounting and customer management, issues with client and sales have improved. There are less disputes between both parties.”



About Oakley ERP

Oakley ERP is a company in the U.K. providing technology solutions to companies and corporations across the globe. It holds accreditation as a Sage Business Partner and Sage Developer. To learn about the services and software, visit Oakley ERP’s Website.