Oakley Special Edition Ferrari Polarized Jupiter Carbon Sunglasses Review

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2016 --Oakley was created for world-class athletes, those who see the limits of possibility as just another challenge. Their dedication drives the brand to look beyond the conventional ideas of industry standards. As evidence of these philosophies the Oakley Ferrari Polarized Jupiter Carbon Sunglasses are optimized with the flexibility and comfort of Twin Shock™ spring hinges. They are the first hybrid design that blends the best of O Matter® frame material and premium carbon fiber.



Currently being offered at a bargain on yugster.com for just $119.97, Jupiter Carbon features Unobtainium® stem inserts that maintain a secure fit that actually increases grip when wearers perspire. They are part of a Three-Point Fit that holds the lenses in precise optical alignment.



From the clarity and protection of High Definition Optics® to the unrivaled styling of a true Oakley original, this cutting-edge crossbreed of materials and technologies earns its metal icons. One look at the earstems and people will know these are sunglasses that leave conventional designs in their wake.



Crafted with dual tines of flexible beta titanium that allows the stems to hyper flex when necessary, the hinges ensure durability meets Oakley's uncompromising standards. With the Three-Point Fit of this lightweight sunglass, wearers will have comfort that lasts from dawn to dusk. These sunglasses normally retail for $450 on Amazon, so they are a steal at only $119.97 on Yugster.com



Oakley sunglasses were chosen as the top sports sunglasses of 2016 by bestreviews.com. "A top choice for its complete UV protection and glare-reducing polarized lenses which promote clear vision in all lightning conditions. The best on the market. These sports sunglasses are well worth their steep price tag in terms of durability and generous eye protection."



It's in Oakley's DNA to identify problems, create inventions, and wrap those inventions in art. And simply to make things better than anyone thought possible. Decades of Oakley innovation have been awarded more than 540 patents that elevate physics to the level of art. Technologies transcend sports to enhance the lives of consumers. These sunglasses represent Oakley's commitment to excellence - a passion that redefines what is possible for those who defy their own limits.



