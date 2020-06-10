Oakline Designs Provides the Perfect Backyard Summer Entertainment for Any Age Group

Belmar, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2020 --Spending more time at home these days? Trying to find a way to entertain your kids? Looking to host summer BBQs? Oakline Designs' custom wood products can provide the outdoor entertainment you need. Featuring a wide variety of yard games and accessories – including full-size and tabletop Cornhole Sets, Jumbo Block Stacks, Giant Yard Dice, and Hook & Ring Game – there is no doubt you'll find the perfect game for your backyard, no matter the size.



In looking to reduce our carbon footprint and curb deforestation, Oakline Designs uses reclaimed lumber and eco-friendly packaging. Our reclaimed hardwoods include mahogany, red oak, teak and more. All products are sealed with a weather/UV and scratch-resistant seal – ensuring durable and dependable use over the years.



"Working with the team at Oakline Designs has been nothing short of spectacular. The attention to detail and product design is top-notch! Very excited to have their products in my golf shop and looking forward to the future with them!" said Dan O'Malley, Head PGA Professional at Fairway Mews Golf Club in Spring Lake, NJ.



And while you're hanging outside and enjoying the weather, what could be better than having a cold one? Check out our signature magnetic Stateline Bottle Openers – just choose the state and customize with an engraving or personal design. The powerful magnet inside the wood catches the falling bottle cap, allowing you to open the bottle one-handed without worry of catching the cap. Each opener can hold up to 20 bottle caps!



About Oakline Designs

Oakline Designs is a wood-based product design company that uses as much reclaimed lumber as possible in an effort to minimize our sourced lumber. We use eco-friendly packaging, including burlap - a heavyweight, biodegradable fabric for most of our products. In doing so, we help to curb deforestation for harvested lumber while reducing the use of plastics in our products and packaging. Our reclaimed hardwoods include mahogany, red oak, teak and more. Based out of New Jersey and made in the USA!



For additional information and current promotions, visit https://oaklinedesigns.com