Oakridge Global Energy Solutions Announces Reinstated Financial Statements for Fiscal Year of 2016

Palm Bay, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2016 --Today, Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCQB:OGES), announced it has restated financial statements for Fiscal Year 2015. These restatements will have no affect on Q1 2016, or Q2 2016 financial results.



In March of 2016, Mr Steve Barber, Executive Chairman and CEO of Oakridge, assumed full, day-to-day operational control of the company. Since then, Mr Barber has totally restructured the company. He has now finalized a full and complete revamp of the company; from product range and management staff, to accounting controls and financial reporting. These changes have all flowed from Mr Barber now being in direct control of the business.



Mr Barber and the new Oakridge Management Team have a very clear vision and mandate for the company and the business plan. That is: manufacturing smart energy cells, not batteries; to become the Apple Computer of the battery world, producing the highest quality products with uber cool product design elements; all while delivering unsurpassed performance.



Oakridge is guided by the auto industry's component based business model. By utilizing absolute best in world components from all of the leading Japanese suppliers (world #1 in battery technology excellence), coupled with US design and electronic ingenuity, and state-of-the-art automated assembly techniques, Oakridge will be able to integrate the massive production capacity of their Japanese strategic alliance partners.



This will enable Oakridge to be one of the biggest battery suppliers in the world, with the capability of designing and producing any battery, for any application, and for any market, especially into the US defense industry space.



In the future, this enormous production capability will be applied to the Thin Film Solid State battery patents owned by Oakridge, which will truly revolutionize the global energy cell and battery markets. And these TFSS battery patents will give Oakridge an absolute lock on these markets.



As with any new hi-tech business venture, there will always be bumps in the road; and this was one of those bumps. But, as a direct result of Mr Barber's redesign of the company, his vision, and global contacts with Japan and the US Department of Defense, Oakridge can now begin to grow exponentially and move forward onto the world stage as a true global player in the energy cell space.



